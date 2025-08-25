CotizacionesSecciones
SMTC: Semtech Corporation

62.22 USD 0.33 (0.53%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SMTC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.53%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 60.87, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 62.79.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SMTC News

Rango diario
60.87 62.79
Rango anual
24.06 79.52
Cierres anteriores
62.55
Open
61.69
Bid
62.22
Ask
62.52
Low
60.87
High
62.79
Volumen
3.316 K
Cambio diario
-0.53%
Cambio mensual
11.13%
Cambio a 6 meses
78.79%
Cambio anual
37.65%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B