SLP: Simulations Plus Inc
15.86 USD 0.43 (2.79%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SLPの今日の為替レートは、2.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.26の安値と16.10の高値で取引されました。
Simulations Plus Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
15.26 16.10
1年のレンジ
12.39 37.67
- 以前の終値
- 15.43
- 始値
- 15.48
- 買値
- 15.86
- 買値
- 16.16
- 安値
- 15.26
- 高値
- 16.10
- 出来高
- 1.042 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -34.76%
- 1年の変化
- -50.19%
