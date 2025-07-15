クォートセクション
通貨 / SLP
株に戻る

SLP: Simulations Plus Inc

15.86 USD 0.43 (2.79%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SLPの今日の為替レートは、2.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.26の安値と16.10の高値で取引されました。

Simulations Plus Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SLP News

1日のレンジ
15.26 16.10
1年のレンジ
12.39 37.67
以前の終値
15.43
始値
15.48
買値
15.86
買値
16.16
安値
15.26
高値
16.10
出来高
1.042 K
1日の変化
2.79%
1ヶ月の変化
12.48%
6ヶ月の変化
-34.76%
1年の変化
-50.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K