SLP: Simulations Plus Inc
15.43 USD 0.75 (5.11%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SLP exchange rate has changed by 5.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.63 and at a high of 15.52.
Follow Simulations Plus Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SLP News
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Telefonica's Q2 Earnings Match, Top Line Misses Estimates & Slides Y/Y
- ITRI Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Lag, Stock Sinks 10% on Mixed Outlook
- Blackbaud's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates & Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- Fortive's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Down
- Sensata's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
- Cadence Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- Simulations Plus reports 70% success rate in AI-driven drug design
- Flex Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y, Stock Down
- Plexus' Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss Marginally
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- America Movil Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y on Business Momentum
- SAP's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Falls
- Badger Meter's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Down
- Simulations Plus: Still Positioned For FDA In‑Silico Trend Despite Near‑Term Headwinds
- Alibaba, Wells Fargo among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Simulations Plus Sees Weaker Demand Persist, Outlook Softens - Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)
- Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Wells Fargo Earnings Top Views - Kairos Pharma (AMEX:KAPA), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- AMD and Alibaba Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- SLP's Q3 Earnings Top, Sales Up Y/Y, Stock Gains Despite Lowered View
- Simulations Plus (SLP) Q3 2025 Earnings Transcript
Daily Range
14.63 15.52
Year Range
12.39 37.67
- Previous Close
- 14.68
- Open
- 14.79
- Bid
- 15.43
- Ask
- 15.73
- Low
- 14.63
- High
- 15.52
- Volume
- 1.327 K
- Daily Change
- 5.11%
- Month Change
- 9.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -36.53%
- Year Change
- -51.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%