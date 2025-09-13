クォートセクション
RTX
RTX: RTX Corporation

158.20 USD 0.16 (0.10%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RTXの今日の為替レートは、-0.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり156.50の安値と158.29の高値で取引されました。

RTX Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
156.50 158.29
1年のレンジ
112.27 161.26
以前の終値
158.36
始値
157.15
買値
158.20
買値
158.50
安値
156.50
高値
158.29
出来高
4.666 K
1日の変化
-0.10%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.04%
6ヶ月の変化
19.71%
1年の変化
30.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K