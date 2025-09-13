通貨 / RTX
RTX: RTX Corporation
158.20 USD 0.16 (0.10%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RTXの今日の為替レートは、-0.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり156.50の安値と158.29の高値で取引されました。
RTX Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
156.50 158.29
1年のレンジ
112.27 161.26
- 以前の終値
- 158.36
- 始値
- 157.15
- 買値
- 158.20
- 買値
- 158.50
- 安値
- 156.50
- 高値
- 158.29
- 出来高
- 4.666 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.71%
- 1年の変化
- 30.54%
