RTX: RTX Corporation
159.23 USD 0.80 (0.50%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RTX exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 157.64 and at a high of 159.95.
Follow RTX Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
157.64 159.95
Year Range
112.27 161.26
- Previous Close
- 158.43
- Open
- 159.90
- Bid
- 159.23
- Ask
- 159.53
- Low
- 157.64
- High
- 159.95
- Volume
- 5.981 K
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 0.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.49%
- Year Change
- 31.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%