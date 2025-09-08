QuotesSections
Currencies / RTX
RTX: RTX Corporation

159.23 USD 0.80 (0.50%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RTX exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 157.64 and at a high of 159.95.

Follow RTX Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RTX News

Daily Range
157.64 159.95
Year Range
112.27 161.26
Previous Close
158.43
Open
159.90
Bid
159.23
Ask
159.53
Low
157.64
High
159.95
Volume
5.981 K
Daily Change
0.50%
Month Change
0.61%
6 Months Change
20.49%
Year Change
31.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%