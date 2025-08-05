通貨 / J
J: Jacobs Solutions Inc
149.61 USD 2.30 (1.56%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
Jの今日の為替レートは、1.56%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり147.11の安値と150.24の高値で取引されました。
Jacobs Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
147.11 150.24
1年のレンジ
106.23 152.40
- 以前の終値
- 147.31
- 始値
- 147.79
- 買値
- 149.61
- 買値
- 149.91
- 安値
- 147.11
- 高値
- 150.24
- 出来高
- 1.132 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.56%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.94%
- 1年の変化
- 14.27%
