クォートセクション
通貨 / J
株に戻る

J: Jacobs Solutions Inc

149.61 USD 2.30 (1.56%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

Jの今日の為替レートは、1.56%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり147.11の安値と150.24の高値で取引されました。

Jacobs Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

J News

1日のレンジ
147.11 150.24
1年のレンジ
106.23 152.40
以前の終値
147.31
始値
147.79
買値
149.61
買値
149.91
安値
147.11
高値
150.24
出来高
1.132 K
1日の変化
1.56%
1ヶ月の変化
3.17%
6ヶ月の変化
23.94%
1年の変化
14.27%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K