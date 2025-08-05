Devises / J
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
J: Jacobs Solutions Inc
149.14 USD 0.47 (0.31%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de J a changé de -0.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 147.99 et à un maximum de 149.88.
Suivez la dynamique Jacobs Solutions Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
J Nouvelles
- Is Tutor Perini on Track for a Revenue Boom or Just a Short Sprint?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Why Jacobs Solutions (J) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Tutor Perini Stock Up 29% in Past Month: Still a Buy or Hold?
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- J or SYM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Jacobs Engineering stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc
- Jacobs to Expand Backlog With Multi-Year Marselis Tunnel Project
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Jacobs Secures Landmark Project to Upgrade New York Roads & Bridges
- Jacobs to enhance regional transportation in New York State
- Here's Why Jacobs Solutions (J) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Can AECOM's $24.6B Backlog Weather Economic and Policy Shocks?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Jacobs Solutions: Strength In Backlog, Balance Sheet, And Buybacks (NYSE:J)
- Jacobs Secures Program Role in Pediatric Megaproject, Stock Up
- Jacobs Engineering Group stock hits all-time high at 150.55 USD
- Jacobs to manage new Dallas pediatric hospital project
- Jacobs to support rail expansion for major LA-area port facility
- Jacobs Engineering Group stock price target raised to $157 from $154 at RBC Capital
- Jacobs Engineering stock price target raised to $157 from $155 at KeyBanc
- Jacobs (J) Q3 EPS Jumps 25% Beats Views
Range quotidien
147.99 149.88
Range Annuel
106.23 152.40
- Clôture Précédente
- 149.61
- Ouverture
- 149.88
- Bid
- 149.14
- Ask
- 149.44
- Plus Bas
- 147.99
- Plus Haut
- 149.88
- Volume
- 1.110 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.31%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.85%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 23.55%
- Changement Annuel
- 13.91%
20 septembre, samedi