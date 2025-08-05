Currencies / J
J: Jacobs Solutions Inc
145.98 USD 0.84 (0.57%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
J exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.33 and at a high of 147.49.
Follow Jacobs Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
145.33 147.49
Year Range
106.23 152.40
- Previous Close
- 146.82
- Open
- 147.31
- Bid
- 145.98
- Ask
- 146.28
- Low
- 145.33
- High
- 147.49
- Volume
- 387
- Daily Change
- -0.57%
- Month Change
- 0.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.93%
- Year Change
- 11.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%