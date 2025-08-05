Valute / J
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
J: Jacobs Solutions Inc
149.14 USD 0.47 (0.31%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio J ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 147.99 e ad un massimo di 149.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Jacobs Solutions Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
J News
- Is Tutor Perini on Track for a Revenue Boom or Just a Short Sprint?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Why Jacobs Solutions (J) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Tutor Perini Stock Up 29% in Past Month: Still a Buy or Hold?
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- J or SYM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Jacobs Engineering stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc
- Jacobs to Expand Backlog With Multi-Year Marselis Tunnel Project
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Jacobs Secures Landmark Project to Upgrade New York Roads & Bridges
- Jacobs to enhance regional transportation in New York State
- Here's Why Jacobs Solutions (J) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Can AECOM's $24.6B Backlog Weather Economic and Policy Shocks?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Jacobs Solutions: Strength In Backlog, Balance Sheet, And Buybacks (NYSE:J)
- Jacobs Secures Program Role in Pediatric Megaproject, Stock Up
- Jacobs Engineering Group stock hits all-time high at 150.55 USD
- Jacobs to manage new Dallas pediatric hospital project
- Jacobs to support rail expansion for major LA-area port facility
- Jacobs Engineering Group stock price target raised to $157 from $154 at RBC Capital
- Jacobs Engineering stock price target raised to $157 from $155 at KeyBanc
- Jacobs (J) Q3 EPS Jumps 25% Beats Views
Intervallo Giornaliero
147.99 149.88
Intervallo Annuale
106.23 152.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 149.61
- Apertura
- 149.88
- Bid
- 149.14
- Ask
- 149.44
- Minimo
- 147.99
- Massimo
- 149.88
- Volume
- 1.110 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.91%
20 settembre, sabato