J: Jacobs Solutions Inc

149.14 USD 0.47 (0.31%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio J ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 147.99 e ad un massimo di 149.88.

Segui le dinamiche di Jacobs Solutions Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
147.99 149.88
Intervallo Annuale
106.23 152.40
Chiusura Precedente
149.61
Apertura
149.88
Bid
149.14
Ask
149.44
Minimo
147.99
Massimo
149.88
Volume
1.110 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.31%
Variazione Mensile
2.85%
Variazione Semestrale
23.55%
Variazione Annuale
13.91%
20 settembre, sabato