CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / J
Volver a Acciones

J: Jacobs Solutions Inc

147.31 USD 1.18 (0.81%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de J de hoy ha cambiado un 0.81%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 146.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 149.53.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Jacobs Solutions Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

J News

Rango diario
146.88 149.53
Rango anual
106.23 152.40
Cierres anteriores
146.13
Open
147.76
Bid
147.31
Ask
147.61
Low
146.88
High
149.53
Volumen
517
Cambio diario
0.81%
Cambio mensual
1.59%
Cambio a 6 meses
22.04%
Cambio anual
12.51%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B