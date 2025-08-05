Divisas / J
J: Jacobs Solutions Inc
147.31 USD 1.18 (0.81%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de J de hoy ha cambiado un 0.81%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 146.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 149.53.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Jacobs Solutions Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
146.88 149.53
Rango anual
106.23 152.40
- Cierres anteriores
- 146.13
- Open
- 147.76
- Bid
- 147.31
- Ask
- 147.61
- Low
- 146.88
- High
- 149.53
- Volumen
- 517
- Cambio diario
- 0.81%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.59%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 22.04%
- Cambio anual
- 12.51%
