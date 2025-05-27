通貨 / HURN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HURN: Huron Consulting Group Inc
143.68 USD 2.25 (1.59%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HURNの今日の為替レートは、1.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり140.21の安値と144.65の高値で取引されました。
Huron Consulting Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HURN News
- ヒューロン、スモールキャップ・バーチャル会議で戦略的成長と業界重点を発表
- Huron at Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth and Industry Focus
- Truist Securities reiterates buy rating on Huron Consulting stock at $180
- Huron acquires Wilson Perumal to enhance commercial consulting
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Huron Consulting (HURN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Huron Consulting (HURN)
- Is Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Putnam Large Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Huron (HURN) Q2 EPS Jumps 12.5%
- Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Huron acquires Treliant to expand financial services capabilities
- Earnings call transcript: Huron Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock stable
- Huron Consulting (HURN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Huron secures $1.1 billion credit facility with extended maturity
- Huron consulting director Lockhart sells $142,209 in stock
- Huron Consulting: Digital Gains Vs. Acquisition Pains (NASDAQ:HURN)
- Huron’s John Tiscornia and Fanny Ip Recognized as Top Consultants
- Touchstone Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TVOAX)
- Huron to acquire Eclipse Insights, bolstering healthcare revenue cycle
- Benchmark reaffirms Huron Consulting stock rating amid stable outlook
- Market Cap Stock Movers: Tempus AI, Okta Slide on Wednesday
- Huron Consulting Group director Brown sells $100,026 in stock
1日のレンジ
140.21 144.65
1年のレンジ
102.95 155.00
- 以前の終値
- 141.43
- 始値
- 141.38
- 買値
- 143.68
- 買値
- 143.98
- 安値
- 140.21
- 高値
- 144.65
- 出来高
- 183
- 1日の変化
- 1.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.46%
- 1年の変化
- 32.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K