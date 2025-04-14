Currencies / HURN
HURN: Huron Consulting Group Inc
140.64 USD 0.32 (0.23%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HURN exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 139.89 and at a high of 141.43.
Follow Huron Consulting Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HURN News
- Truist Securities reiterates buy rating on Huron Consulting stock at $180
- Huron acquires Wilson Perumal to enhance commercial consulting
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Huron Consulting (HURN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Huron Consulting (HURN)
- Is Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Putnam Large Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Huron (HURN) Q2 EPS Jumps 12.5%
- Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Huron acquires Treliant to expand financial services capabilities
- Earnings call transcript: Huron Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock stable
- Huron Consulting (HURN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Huron secures $1.1 billion credit facility with extended maturity
- Huron consulting director Lockhart sells $142,209 in stock
- Huron Consulting: Digital Gains Vs. Acquisition Pains (NASDAQ:HURN)
- Huron’s John Tiscornia and Fanny Ip Recognized as Top Consultants
- Touchstone Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TVOAX)
- Huron to acquire Eclipse Insights, bolstering healthcare revenue cycle
- Benchmark reaffirms Huron Consulting stock rating amid stable outlook
- Market Cap Stock Movers: Tempus AI, Okta Slide on Wednesday
- Huron Consulting Group director Brown sells $100,026 in stock
- Huron Consulting expands incentive plan, stockholders vote
- Aristotle Small Cap Equity Q1 2025 Commentary
Daily Range
139.89 141.43
Year Range
102.95 155.00
- Previous Close
- 140.96
- Open
- 140.45
- Bid
- 140.64
- Ask
- 140.94
- Low
- 139.89
- High
- 141.43
- Volume
- 82
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- 3.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.66%
- Year Change
- 29.91%
