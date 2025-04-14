货币 / HURN
HURN: Huron Consulting Group Inc
141.90 USD 0.29 (0.20%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HURN汇率已更改0.20%。当日，交易品种以低点141.73和高点143.36进行交易。
关注Huron Consulting Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
141.73 143.36
年范围
102.95 155.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 141.61
- 开盘价
- 142.49
- 卖价
- 141.90
- 买价
- 142.20
- 最低价
- 141.73
- 最高价
- 143.36
- 交易量
- 121
- 日变化
- 0.20%
- 月变化
- 4.18%
- 6个月变化
- -0.78%
- 年变化
- 31.07%
