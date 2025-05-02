通貨 / FUND
FUND: Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund
8.19 USD 0.05 (0.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FUNDの今日の為替レートは、0.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.15の安値と8.35の高値で取引されました。
Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
8.15 8.35
1年のレンジ
6.21 8.43
- 以前の終値
- 8.14
- 始値
- 8.15
- 買値
- 8.19
- 買値
- 8.49
- 安値
- 8.15
- 高値
- 8.35
- 出来高
- 49
- 1日の変化
- 0.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.38%
- 1年の変化
- 6.64%
