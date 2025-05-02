クォートセクション
通貨 / FUND
FUND: Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund

8.19 USD 0.05 (0.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FUNDの今日の為替レートは、0.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.15の安値と8.35の高値で取引されました。

Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
8.15 8.35
1年のレンジ
6.21 8.43
以前の終値
8.14
始値
8.15
買値
8.19
買値
8.49
安値
8.15
高値
8.35
出来高
49
1日の変化
0.61%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.12%
6ヶ月の変化
10.38%
1年の変化
6.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K