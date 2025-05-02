Divisas / FUND
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
FUND: Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund
8.14 USD 0.04 (0.49%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FUND de hoy ha cambiado un -0.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.21.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FUND News
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- Wall Street, Corporate America brace for more tariff turmoil
- Trump's World Liberty token falls in first day of trading
- EU-USA Trade Framework Should Instill Market Optimism (NASDAQ:DAX)
- The US economy's key weak spots in five charts
- Investor Bill Ackman proposes combining Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
- IMF could do with a bigger crisis than it forecasts
- US House passes crypto industry-backed market structure bill
- US Treasury yield forecasts anchored despite rising debt load and inflation concerns
- Why Trump's push for a 1% Fed policy rate could spell trouble for US economy
- FUND: 6% Managed Distribution Policy On A Unique Portfolio (NASDAQ:FUND)
- USA: Nearly 9% Income, Narrow Discount And Decent Long-Term Performance (NYSE:USA)
- Wells Fargo's long road to lifting $1.95 trillion asset cap
- Foreign investors return to Asian equities in May, reversing prolonged outflows
- Fund managers most underweight on US dollar since 2006, BofA says
- Japanese foreign equity purchases in April hit 20-year high on global market volatility
- Investors pull money out of US equity funds for a fourth straight week
- Global equity fund inflows ease to a four-week low
- Investors at Milken eye foreign shores as tariffs cloud US outlook
- Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz says actively looking for investments
- Buffett says Greg Abel should become Berkshire's CEO at year end
- US equity funds see outflows for third straight week
- Investors snap up European equity funds, but flee from US funds for a third straight week
- Britain to bar consumers from borrowing to buy crypto under new regime
Rango diario
8.11 8.21
Rango anual
6.21 8.43
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.18
- Open
- 8.11
- Bid
- 8.14
- Ask
- 8.44
- Low
- 8.11
- High
- 8.21
- Volumen
- 142
- Cambio diario
- -0.49%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.73%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 9.70%
- Cambio anual
- 5.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B