FUND: Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund
8.17 USD 0.02 (0.24%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FUND 환율이 오늘 -0.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.13이고 고가는 8.23이었습니다.
Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
8.13 8.23
년간 변동
6.21 8.43
- 이전 종가
- 8.19
- 시가
- 8.22
- Bid
- 8.17
- Ask
- 8.47
- 저가
- 8.13
- 고가
- 8.23
- 볼륨
- 194
- 일일 변동
- -0.24%
- 월 변동
- -0.37%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.11%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.38%
20 9월, 토요일