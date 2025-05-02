Währungen / FUND
FUND: Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund
8.13 USD 0.06 (0.73%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FUND hat sich für heute um -0.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.13 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.23 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
FUND News
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- Wall Street, Corporate America brace for more tariff turmoil
- Trump's World Liberty token falls in first day of trading
- EU-USA Trade Framework Should Instill Market Optimism (NASDAQ:DAX)
- The US economy's key weak spots in five charts
- Investor Bill Ackman proposes combining Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
- IMF could do with a bigger crisis than it forecasts
- US House passes crypto industry-backed market structure bill
- US Treasury yield forecasts anchored despite rising debt load and inflation concerns
- Why Trump's push for a 1% Fed policy rate could spell trouble for US economy
- FUND: 6% Managed Distribution Policy On A Unique Portfolio (NASDAQ:FUND)
- USA: Nearly 9% Income, Narrow Discount And Decent Long-Term Performance (NYSE:USA)
- Wells Fargo's long road to lifting $1.95 trillion asset cap
- Foreign investors return to Asian equities in May, reversing prolonged outflows
- Fund managers most underweight on US dollar since 2006, BofA says
- Japanese foreign equity purchases in April hit 20-year high on global market volatility
- Investors pull money out of US equity funds for a fourth straight week
- Global equity fund inflows ease to a four-week low
- Investors at Milken eye foreign shores as tariffs cloud US outlook
- Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz says actively looking for investments
- Buffett says Greg Abel should become Berkshire's CEO at year end
- US equity funds see outflows for third straight week
- Investors snap up European equity funds, but flee from US funds for a third straight week
- Britain to bar consumers from borrowing to buy crypto under new regime
Tagesspanne
8.13 8.23
Jahresspanne
6.21 8.43
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 8.19
- Eröffnung
- 8.22
- Bid
- 8.13
- Ask
- 8.43
- Tief
- 8.13
- Hoch
- 8.23
- Volumen
- 80
- Tagesänderung
- -0.73%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.85%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.57%
- Jahresänderung
- 5.86%
