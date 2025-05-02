Valute / FUND
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FUND: Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund
8.17 USD 0.02 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FUND ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.13 e ad un massimo di 8.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FUND News
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- Wall Street, Corporate America brace for more tariff turmoil
- Trump's World Liberty token falls in first day of trading
- EU-USA Trade Framework Should Instill Market Optimism (NASDAQ:DAX)
- The US economy's key weak spots in five charts
- Investor Bill Ackman proposes combining Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
- IMF could do with a bigger crisis than it forecasts
- US House passes crypto industry-backed market structure bill
- US Treasury yield forecasts anchored despite rising debt load and inflation concerns
- Why Trump's push for a 1% Fed policy rate could spell trouble for US economy
- FUND: 6% Managed Distribution Policy On A Unique Portfolio (NASDAQ:FUND)
- USA: Nearly 9% Income, Narrow Discount And Decent Long-Term Performance (NYSE:USA)
- Wells Fargo's long road to lifting $1.95 trillion asset cap
- Foreign investors return to Asian equities in May, reversing prolonged outflows
- Fund managers most underweight on US dollar since 2006, BofA says
- Japanese foreign equity purchases in April hit 20-year high on global market volatility
- Investors pull money out of US equity funds for a fourth straight week
- Global equity fund inflows ease to a four-week low
- Investors at Milken eye foreign shores as tariffs cloud US outlook
- Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz says actively looking for investments
- Buffett says Greg Abel should become Berkshire's CEO at year end
- US equity funds see outflows for third straight week
- Investors snap up European equity funds, but flee from US funds for a third straight week
- Britain to bar consumers from borrowing to buy crypto under new regime
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.13 8.23
Intervallo Annuale
6.21 8.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.19
- Apertura
- 8.22
- Bid
- 8.17
- Ask
- 8.47
- Minimo
- 8.13
- Massimo
- 8.23
- Volume
- 194
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.38%
21 settembre, domenica