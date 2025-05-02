QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FUND
Tornare a Azioni

FUND: Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund

8.17 USD 0.02 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FUND ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.13 e ad un massimo di 8.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FUND News

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.13 8.23
Intervallo Annuale
6.21 8.43
Chiusura Precedente
8.19
Apertura
8.22
Bid
8.17
Ask
8.47
Minimo
8.13
Massimo
8.23
Volume
194
Variazione giornaliera
-0.24%
Variazione Mensile
-0.37%
Variazione Semestrale
10.11%
Variazione Annuale
6.38%
21 settembre, domenica