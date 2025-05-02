Moedas / FUND
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FUND: Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund
8.19 USD 0.05 (0.61%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FUND para hoje mudou para 0.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.15 e o mais alto foi 8.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sprott Focus Trust Inc - Closed End Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FUND Notícias
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- Wall Street, Corporate America brace for more tariff turmoil
- Trump's World Liberty token falls in first day of trading
- EU-USA Trade Framework Should Instill Market Optimism (NASDAQ:DAX)
- The US economy's key weak spots in five charts
- Investor Bill Ackman proposes combining Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
- IMF could do with a bigger crisis than it forecasts
- US House passes crypto industry-backed market structure bill
- US Treasury yield forecasts anchored despite rising debt load and inflation concerns
- Why Trump's push for a 1% Fed policy rate could spell trouble for US economy
- FUND: 6% Managed Distribution Policy On A Unique Portfolio (NASDAQ:FUND)
- USA: Nearly 9% Income, Narrow Discount And Decent Long-Term Performance (NYSE:USA)
- Wells Fargo's long road to lifting $1.95 trillion asset cap
- Foreign investors return to Asian equities in May, reversing prolonged outflows
- Fund managers most underweight on US dollar since 2006, BofA says
- Japanese foreign equity purchases in April hit 20-year high on global market volatility
- Investors pull money out of US equity funds for a fourth straight week
- Global equity fund inflows ease to a four-week low
- Investors at Milken eye foreign shores as tariffs cloud US outlook
- Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz says actively looking for investments
- Buffett says Greg Abel should become Berkshire's CEO at year end
- US equity funds see outflows for third straight week
- Investors snap up European equity funds, but flee from US funds for a third straight week
- Britain to bar consumers from borrowing to buy crypto under new regime
Faixa diária
8.15 8.35
Faixa anual
6.21 8.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.14
- Open
- 8.15
- Bid
- 8.19
- Ask
- 8.49
- Low
- 8.15
- High
- 8.35
- Volume
- 49
- Mudança diária
- 0.61%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.38%
- Mudança anual
- 6.64%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh