クォートセクション
通貨 / FLXS
株に戻る

FLXS: Flexsteel Industries Inc

51.74 USD 3.96 (8.29%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FLXSの今日の為替レートは、8.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり47.71の安値と52.67の高値で取引されました。

Flexsteel Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FLXS News

1日のレンジ
47.71 52.67
1年のレンジ
29.38 65.87
以前の終値
47.78
始値
47.82
買値
51.74
買値
52.04
安値
47.71
高値
52.67
出来高
152
1日の変化
8.29%
1ヶ月の変化
13.02%
6ヶ月の変化
42.69%
1年の変化
17.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K