通貨 / FLXS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FLXS: Flexsteel Industries Inc
51.74 USD 3.96 (8.29%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FLXSの今日の為替レートは、8.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり47.71の安値と52.67の高値で取引されました。
Flexsteel Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLXS News
- 2 Furniture Stocks in Focus Despite Challenging Industry Landscape
- Why Flexsteel (FLXS) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Flexsteel declares $0.20 quarterly dividend, marking 335th consecutive payout
- Flexsteel Grows Albeit Decelerating, And Tariffs Are About To Impact Sales (FLXS)
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Flexsteel Industries beats Q4 2025 forecasts
- Flexsteel Industries Q4 Profit Climbs
- Why Palo Alto Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
- Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Flexsteel EPS Jumps 67 Percent
- Flexsteel earnings beat by $0.56, revenue topped estimates
- Flexsteel shares soar 13% as Q4 earnings smash estimates
- Palo Alto Networks, BHP, Fabrinet set to report earnings Monday
- How To Earn $500 A Month From Flexsteel Industries Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings - Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)
- The RealReal (REAL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Legget & Platt (LEG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Flexsteel increases quarterly dividend by over 17% to $0.20
- Flexsteel's Lower Share Price Is Not Enough Given The Consumer Discretionary Cycle Risk
- Flexsteel appoints Terence P. Calloway to Board
1日のレンジ
47.71 52.67
1年のレンジ
29.38 65.87
- 以前の終値
- 47.78
- 始値
- 47.82
- 買値
- 51.74
- 買値
- 52.04
- 安値
- 47.71
- 高値
- 52.67
- 出来高
- 152
- 1日の変化
- 8.29%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 42.69%
- 1年の変化
- 17.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K