통화 / FLXS
FLXS: Flexsteel Industries Inc
48.26 USD 3.48 (6.73%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FLXS 환율이 오늘 -6.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 48.13이고 고가는 51.37이었습니다.
Flexsteel Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FLXS News
일일 변동 비율
48.13 51.37
년간 변동
29.38 65.87
- 이전 종가
- 51.74
- 시가
- 51.37
- Bid
- 48.26
- Ask
- 48.56
- 저가
- 48.13
- 고가
- 51.37
- 볼륨
- 159
- 일일 변동
- -6.73%
- 월 변동
- 5.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 33.09%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.36%
20 9월, 토요일