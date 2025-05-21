Valute / FLXS
FLXS: Flexsteel Industries Inc
48.26 USD 3.48 (6.73%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FLXS ha avuto una variazione del -6.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.13 e ad un massimo di 51.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Flexsteel Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
48.13 51.37
Intervallo Annuale
29.38 65.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 51.74
- Apertura
- 51.37
- Bid
- 48.26
- Ask
- 48.56
- Minimo
- 48.13
- Massimo
- 51.37
- Volume
- 159
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.36%
21 settembre, domenica