FLXS: Flexsteel Industries Inc

48.26 USD 3.48 (6.73%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FLXS ha avuto una variazione del -6.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.13 e ad un massimo di 51.37.

Segui le dinamiche di Flexsteel Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
48.13 51.37
Intervallo Annuale
29.38 65.87
Chiusura Precedente
51.74
Apertura
51.37
Bid
48.26
Ask
48.56
Minimo
48.13
Massimo
51.37
Volume
159
Variazione giornaliera
-6.73%
Variazione Mensile
5.42%
Variazione Semestrale
33.09%
Variazione Annuale
9.36%
