FLXS: Flexsteel Industries Inc

48.26 USD 3.48 (6.73%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FLXS fiyatı bugün -6.73% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 48.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 51.37 aralığında işlem gördü.

Flexsteel Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
48.13 51.37
Yıllık aralık
29.38 65.87
Önceki kapanış
51.74
Açılış
51.37
Satış
48.26
Alış
48.56
Düşük
48.13
Yüksek
51.37
Hacim
159
Günlük değişim
-6.73%
Aylık değişim
5.42%
6 aylık değişim
33.09%
Yıllık değişim
9.36%
21 Eylül, Pazar