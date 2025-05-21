Dövizler / FLXS
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
FLXS: Flexsteel Industries Inc
48.26 USD 3.48 (6.73%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
FLXS fiyatı bugün -6.73% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 48.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 51.37 aralığında işlem gördü.
Flexsteel Industries Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLXS haberleri
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Flexsteel Industries and Bassett Furniture Industries
- 2 Furniture Stocks in Focus Despite Challenging Industry Landscape
- Why Flexsteel (FLXS) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Flexsteel declares $0.20 quarterly dividend, marking 335th consecutive payout
- Flexsteel Grows Albeit Decelerating, And Tariffs Are About To Impact Sales (FLXS)
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Flexsteel Industries beats Q4 2025 forecasts
- Flexsteel Industries Q4 Profit Climbs
- Why Palo Alto Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
- Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Flexsteel EPS Jumps 67 Percent
- Flexsteel earnings beat by $0.56, revenue topped estimates
- Flexsteel shares soar 13% as Q4 earnings smash estimates
- Palo Alto Networks, BHP, Fabrinet set to report earnings Monday
- How To Earn $500 A Month From Flexsteel Industries Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings - Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)
- The RealReal (REAL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Legget & Platt (LEG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Flexsteel increases quarterly dividend by over 17% to $0.20
- Flexsteel's Lower Share Price Is Not Enough Given The Consumer Discretionary Cycle Risk
- Flexsteel appoints Terence P. Calloway to Board
Günlük aralık
48.13 51.37
Yıllık aralık
29.38 65.87
- Önceki kapanış
- 51.74
- Açılış
- 51.37
- Satış
- 48.26
- Alış
- 48.56
- Düşük
- 48.13
- Yüksek
- 51.37
- Hacim
- 159
- Günlük değişim
- -6.73%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.42%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 33.09%
- Yıllık değişim
- 9.36%
21 Eylül, Pazar