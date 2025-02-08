通貨 / BBD
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BBD: Banco Bradesco Sa American Depositary Shares
3.28 USD 0.02 (0.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BBDの今日の為替レートは、-0.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.26の安値と3.31の高値で取引されました。
Banco Bradesco Sa American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBD News
- Is Banco Bradesco (BBD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Banco do Brasil ready to handle ’complex’ issues amid debate over US sanctions
- Banco Bradesco (BBD) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Cramer Upset With Eli Lilly: 'Come Back And Talk To Me' - Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- Banco Bradesco Stock: Growing In Rural And SME Into A Credit Tightening Cycle (NYSE:BBDO)
- BBD or HDB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Do Options Traders Know Something About BBD Stock We Don't?
- Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Banco Bradesco Deepens Its Recovery, But The Market Still Waits (NYSE:BBD)
- Bradesco Q2: Great Results And Recommendation Reiterated
- Banco Bradesco earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- BBD vs. HDB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Is Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
- Banco Bradesco Strengthens Its Position, While Market Awaits Clearer Signals (NYSE:BBD)
- EWZ: 2 Reasons Why I Don’t Own This ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)
- Citi raises Banco Bradesco stock rating, lifts target to R$19.50
- Nu Holdings: The Neobank Mastering Growth Through Operational Excellence (NYSE:NU)
- Banco Bradesco's 16% Earnings Yield Is Not So Attractive Given Its Challenges (NYSE:BBD)
- Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
3.26 3.31
1年のレンジ
1.84 3.34
- 以前の終値
- 3.30
- 始値
- 3.29
- 買値
- 3.28
- 買値
- 3.58
- 安値
- 3.26
- 高値
- 3.31
- 出来高
- 14.597 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 47.09%
- 1年の変化
- 22.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K