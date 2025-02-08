クォートセクション
通貨 / BBD
BBD: Banco Bradesco Sa American Depositary Shares

3.28 USD 0.02 (0.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BBDの今日の為替レートは、-0.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.26の安値と3.31の高値で取引されました。

Banco Bradesco Sa American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.26 3.31
1年のレンジ
1.84 3.34
以前の終値
3.30
始値
3.29
買値
3.28
買値
3.58
安値
3.26
高値
3.31
出来高
14.597 K
1日の変化
-0.61%
1ヶ月の変化
10.07%
6ヶ月の変化
47.09%
1年の変化
22.39%
