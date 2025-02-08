QuotazioniSezioni
BBD: Banco Bradesco Sa American Depositary Shares

3.33 USD 0.05 (1.52%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BBD ha avuto una variazione del 1.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.28 e ad un massimo di 3.34.

Segui le dinamiche di Banco Bradesco Sa American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.28 3.34
Intervallo Annuale
1.84 3.34
Chiusura Precedente
3.28
Apertura
3.28
Bid
3.33
Ask
3.63
Minimo
3.28
Massimo
3.34
Volume
14.799 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.52%
Variazione Mensile
11.74%
Variazione Semestrale
49.33%
Variazione Annuale
24.25%
21 settembre, domenica