AIMD: Ainos Inc
3.51 USD 0.08 (2.33%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AIMDの今日の為替レートは、2.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.46の安値と3.60の高値で取引されました。
Ainos Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
3.46 3.60
1年のレンジ
0.40 4.19
- 以前の終値
- 3.43
- 始値
- 3.46
- 買値
- 3.51
- 買値
- 3.81
- 安値
- 3.46
- 高値
- 3.60
- 出来高
- 86
- 1日の変化
- 2.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 588.24%
- 1年の変化
- 646.81%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K