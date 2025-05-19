시세섹션
통화 / AIMD
주식로 돌아가기

AIMD: Ainos Inc

3.76 USD 0.25 (7.12%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

AIMD 환율이 오늘 7.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.54이고 고가는 3.81이었습니다.

Ainos Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AIMD News

일일 변동 비율
3.54 3.81
년간 변동
0.40 4.19
이전 종가
3.51
시가
3.54
Bid
3.76
Ask
4.06
저가
3.54
고가
3.81
볼륨
123
일일 변동
7.12%
월 변동
2.73%
6개월 변동
637.25%
년간 변동율
700.00%
20 9월, 토요일