통화 / AIMD
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AIMD: Ainos Inc
3.76 USD 0.25 (7.12%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AIMD 환율이 오늘 7.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.54이고 고가는 3.81이었습니다.
Ainos Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIMD News
- Ainos Posts Wider Loss in Fiscal Q2
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 8/7/25 - TipRanks.com
- Nasdaq Surges 1%; Uber Sales Top Estimates - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)
- Ainos stock soars after securing $2.1 million AI Nose order
- US Stocks Edge Higher; McDonald's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- Ainos secures $2.1 million AI Nose deal with semiconductor giant
- Ainos to deploy smell-sensing robots across seven Japanese sites
- Ainos stock soars after completing 1-for-5 stock consolidation
- Ainos Completes Stock Consolidation, Enters New Phase of Global Expansion and Technology Commercialization
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 30 to July 4) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Ainos to implement 1:5 stock consolidation effective June 30
- Ainos Inc. (AIMD) ten percent owner ASE Test, Inc. buys $0 worth of shares
- Ainos partners with Kenmec to scale AI smell detection technology
- Ainos director Tsai Chun-Jung sells $13,623 in AIMD stock
- Water Tower Research Spotlights Ainos’ Advances and Milestones in Digital Olfaction and Healthcare: Entering Inflection Point in 2H25
- Ainos reports first revenue from AI smell technology deployments
- Water Tower Research Highlights Ainos’ AI Nose Accuracy Breakthrough in Elderly Care Monitoring: SmellTech Gets Smarter
- AI Nose technology advances in elder care scent detection
- AINOS (NASDAQ: AIMD) Signs Long-Form Interview and National TV Commercial Agreement with New to The Street
- Ainos Reports Breakthrough Interim Results in VELDONA Clinical Trial for FCGS, Signaling New Era in Companion Animal Immunotherapy
일일 변동 비율
3.54 3.81
년간 변동
0.40 4.19
- 이전 종가
- 3.51
- 시가
- 3.54
- Bid
- 3.76
- Ask
- 4.06
- 저가
- 3.54
- 고가
- 3.81
- 볼륨
- 123
- 일일 변동
- 7.12%
- 월 변동
- 2.73%
- 6개월 변동
- 637.25%
- 년간 변동율
- 700.00%
20 9월, 토요일