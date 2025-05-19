Währungen / AIMD
AIMD: Ainos Inc
3.51 USD 0.08 (2.33%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AIMD hat sich für heute um 2.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.46 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.60 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Ainos Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
3.46 3.60
Jahresspanne
0.40 4.19
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.43
- Eröffnung
- 3.46
- Bid
- 3.51
- Ask
- 3.81
- Tief
- 3.46
- Hoch
- 3.60
- Volumen
- 86
- Tagesänderung
- 2.33%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.10%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 588.24%
- Jahresänderung
- 646.81%
