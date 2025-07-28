通貨 / ABR
ABR: Arbor Realty Trust
11.65 USD 0.13 (1.10%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ABRの今日の為替レートは、-1.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.61の安値と11.86の高値で取引されました。
Arbor Realty Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
11.61 11.86
1年のレンジ
8.43 15.76
- 以前の終値
- 11.78
- 始値
- 11.80
- 買値
- 11.65
- 買値
- 11.95
- 安値
- 11.61
- 高値
- 11.86
- 出来高
- 2.339 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.02%
- 1年の変化
- -25.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K