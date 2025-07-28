Valute / ABR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ABR: Arbor Realty Trust
11.86 USD 0.21 (1.80%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ABR ha avuto una variazione del 1.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.70 e ad un massimo di 11.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Arbor Realty Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABR News
- Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- A Double-Digit Dividend Yield Is Enough To Make Arbor Realty Trust A Top Holding
- Annaly Jumps 20.6% in a Year: How to Approach the Stock Now?
- Annaly vs. Arbor Realty: Which mREIT Stock Has Better Upside?
- Investors Heavily Search Arbor Realty Trust (ABR): Here is What You Need to Know
- Citizens JMP lowers Arbor Realty Trust stock price target to $13 on NPL concerns
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is a Trending Stock
- Annaly Shares Gains 10.3% in 1H25: Buy, Hold, or Take Profits?
- Mortgage Rates are Relatively High: How to Approach AGNC Stock Now?
- Arbor Realty: I Own The 8% Yielding Preferreds Over The Commons (NYSE:ABR)
- Apollo Commercial Q2: Distributable Earnings Cover Dividend (NYSE:ARI)
- AGNC Investment's Q2 BVPS Declines Y/Y: What's the Reason Behind it?
- Is Trending Stock Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) a Buy Now?
- Annaly Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates as Net Interest Income Rises Y/Y
- Arbor Realty (ABR) Q2 EPS Beats by 9%
- Arbor Realty Trust soars 3.9% after beating Q2 earnings expectations
- Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Arbor earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Is Annaly Stock Worth a Spot in Your Portfolio Post Q2 Earnings Beat?
- How Should You Approach AGNC Investment Stock Post Weak Q2 Results?
- MFA Financial: High Yield, Uncertain Distribution Coverage (NYSE:MFA)
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.70 11.90
Intervallo Annuale
8.43 15.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.65
- Apertura
- 11.74
- Bid
- 11.86
- Ask
- 12.16
- Minimo
- 11.70
- Massimo
- 11.90
- Volume
- 3.740 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.83%
20 settembre, sabato