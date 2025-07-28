QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ABR
Tornare a Azioni

ABR: Arbor Realty Trust

11.86 USD 0.21 (1.80%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ABR ha avuto una variazione del 1.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.70 e ad un massimo di 11.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Arbor Realty Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ABR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.70 11.90
Intervallo Annuale
8.43 15.76
Chiusura Precedente
11.65
Apertura
11.74
Bid
11.86
Ask
12.16
Minimo
11.70
Massimo
11.90
Volume
3.740 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.80%
Variazione Mensile
2.24%
Variazione Semestrale
0.76%
Variazione Annuale
-23.83%
20 settembre, sabato