ABR: Arbor Realty Trust
11.65 USD 0.13 (1.10%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ABR hat sich für heute um -1.10% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.86 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Arbor Realty Trust-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
11.61 11.86
Jahresspanne
8.43 15.76
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 11.78
- Eröffnung
- 11.80
- Bid
- 11.65
- Ask
- 11.95
- Tief
- 11.61
- Hoch
- 11.86
- Volumen
- 2.339 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.10%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.43%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -1.02%
- Jahresänderung
- -25.18%
