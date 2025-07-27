Currencies / ABR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ABR: Arbor Realty Trust
11.55 USD 0.13 (1.11%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ABR exchange rate has changed by -1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.52 and at a high of 11.67.
Follow Arbor Realty Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABR News
- Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- A Double-Digit Dividend Yield Is Enough To Make Arbor Realty Trust A Top Holding
- Annaly Jumps 20.6% in a Year: How to Approach the Stock Now?
- Annaly vs. Arbor Realty: Which mREIT Stock Has Better Upside?
- Investors Heavily Search Arbor Realty Trust (ABR): Here is What You Need to Know
- Citizens JMP lowers Arbor Realty Trust stock price target to $13 on NPL concerns
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is a Trending Stock
- Annaly Shares Gains 10.3% in 1H25: Buy, Hold, or Take Profits?
- Mortgage Rates are Relatively High: How to Approach AGNC Stock Now?
- Arbor Realty: I Own The 8% Yielding Preferreds Over The Commons (NYSE:ABR)
- Apollo Commercial Q2: Distributable Earnings Cover Dividend (NYSE:ARI)
- AGNC Investment's Q2 BVPS Declines Y/Y: What's the Reason Behind it?
- Is Trending Stock Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) a Buy Now?
- Annaly Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates as Net Interest Income Rises Y/Y
- Arbor Realty (ABR) Q2 EPS Beats by 9%
- Arbor Realty Trust soars 3.9% after beating Q2 earnings expectations
- Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Arbor earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Is Annaly Stock Worth a Spot in Your Portfolio Post Q2 Earnings Beat?
- How Should You Approach AGNC Investment Stock Post Weak Q2 Results?
- MFA Financial: High Yield, Uncertain Distribution Coverage (NYSE:MFA)
- I’m Avoiding Most High-Yielding Mortgage REITs, Except For A Few
Daily Range
11.52 11.67
Year Range
8.43 15.76
- Previous Close
- 11.68
- Open
- 11.64
- Bid
- 11.55
- Ask
- 11.85
- Low
- 11.52
- High
- 11.67
- Volume
- 1.172 K
- Daily Change
- -1.11%
- Month Change
- -0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.87%
- Year Change
- -25.82%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%