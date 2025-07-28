Moedas / ABR
ABR: Arbor Realty Trust
11.73 USD 0.05 (0.42%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ABR para hoje mudou para -0.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.61 e o mais alto foi 11.81.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Arbor Realty Trust. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
11.61 11.81
Faixa anual
8.43 15.76
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.78
- Open
- 11.80
- Bid
- 11.73
- Ask
- 12.03
- Low
- 11.61
- High
- 11.81
- Volume
- 577
- Mudança diária
- -0.42%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.34%
- Mudança anual
- -24.66%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh