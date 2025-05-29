通貨 / TRYJPY
TRYJPY: New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen
3.541 JPY 0.004 (0.11%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Turkish Lira 利益通貨: Yen
TRYJPYの今日の為替レートは、-0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.516の安値と3.544の高値で取引されました。
New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yenダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
3.516 3.544
1年のレンジ
3.485 4.526
- 以前の終値
- 3.54 5
- 始値
- 3.54 4
- 買値
- 3.54 1
- 買値
- 3.57 1
- 安値
- 3.51 6
- 高値
- 3.54 4
- 出来高
- 1.407 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.83%
- 1年の変化
- -15.08%
