クォートセクション
通貨 / TRYJPY
通貨に戻る

TRYJPY: New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen

3.541 JPY 0.004 (0.11%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: Turkish Lira 利益通貨: Yen

TRYJPYの今日の為替レートは、-0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.516の安値と3.544の高値で取引されました。

New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yenダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRYJPY News

1日のレンジ
3.516 3.544
1年のレンジ
3.485 4.526
以前の終値
3.54 5
始値
3.54 4
買値
3.54 1
買値
3.57 1
安値
3.51 6
高値
3.54 4
出来高
1.407 K
1日の変化
-0.11%
1ヶ月の変化
0.08%
6ヶ月の変化
-8.83%
1年の変化
-15.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
日銀金融政策決定会合発表
実際
期待
03:47
JPY
日銀金利決定
実際
0.5%
期待
0.5%
06:30
JPY
日銀記者会見
実際
期待
19:30
JPY
CFTC JPY 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
91.6 K