Valute / TRYJPY
TRYJPY: New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen
3.537 JPY 0.008 (0.23%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Turkish Lira Valuta di profitto: Yen
Il tasso di cambio TRYJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.516 e ad un massimo di 3.548.
Segui le dinamiche di New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TRYJPY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.516 3.548
Intervallo Annuale
3.485 4.526
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.54 5
- Apertura
- 3.54 4
- Bid
- 3.53 7
- Ask
- 3.56 7
- Minimo
- 3.51 6
- Massimo
- 3.54 8
- Volume
- 2.837 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.18%
21 settembre, domenica