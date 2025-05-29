QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TRYJPY
TRYJPY: New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen

3.537 JPY 0.008 (0.23%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Turkish Lira Valuta di profitto: Yen

Il tasso di cambio TRYJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.516 e ad un massimo di 3.548.

Segui le dinamiche di New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.516 3.548
Intervallo Annuale
3.485 4.526
Chiusura Precedente
3.54 5
Apertura
3.54 4
Bid
3.53 7
Ask
3.56 7
Minimo
3.51 6
Massimo
3.54 8
Volume
2.837 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.23%
Variazione Mensile
-0.03%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.93%
Variazione Annuale
-15.18%
21 settembre, domenica