통화 / TRYJPY
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
TRYJPY: New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen
3.537 JPY 0.008 (0.23%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Turkish Lira 수익 통화: Yen
TRYJPY 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.516이고 고가는 3.548이었습니다.
New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRYJPY News
- TRY: Frequent resets – Commerzbank
- The threat of the Fed ‘turning Turkish’ makes for some tough allocations decisions, this strategist says.
- TRY: CBRT to cut rate despite needing FX interventions – Commerzbank
- TRY: Inflation slowdown paves way for further easing – BBH
- TRY: Lira crosses 41 to the dollar even as FX deposit scheme axed – Commerzbank
- The Fed is the best defense against U.S. sovereign downgrade, says rating agency
- TRY: Changes in monetary policy framework but no changes for FX – ING
- TRY: Discouraging picture from June's balance of payments data – Commerzbank
- TRY: Turkish Lira weakens as trade deficit widens – Commerzbank
- TRY: Lira reacts modestly to positive rating assessments – Commerzbank
- TRY: Flows return, but lira still weak – Commerzbank
- USD/TRY rises to near 40.00, marks fresh highs due to risk-off sentiment
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 03/07: Bearish Trend (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 30/06: Declines Against USD (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast 23/06: Will It Continue Falling? (Chart)
- The CBRT keeps a steady hand in June
- USD/TRY Today: Sharp Decline and High Volatility (Chart)
- TRY: Despite the upcoming restart of the cutting cycle, fat carry remains – ING
- USD/TRY Today 16/06: Sharp Collapse of Turkish Lira (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast: Faces More Downside Pressure (Chart)
- USD/TRY Today 09/06: Will TRY Continue to Fall? (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 05/06: Sharp Volatility (Chart)
- USD/TRY Analysis Today 02/06: Sharp Volatility (Chart)
- USD/TRY Analysis Today 29/05: Trades Calmly (Chart)
일일 변동 비율
3.516 3.548
년간 변동
3.485 4.526
- 이전 종가
- 3.54 5
- 시가
- 3.54 4
- Bid
- 3.53 7
- Ask
- 3.56 7
- 저가
- 3.51 6
- 고가
- 3.54 8
- 볼륨
- 2.837 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.23%
- 월 변동
- -0.03%
- 6개월 변동
- -8.93%
- 년간 변동율
- -15.18%
20 9월, 토요일