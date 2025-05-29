시세섹션
통화 / TRYJPY
통화로 돌아가기

TRYJPY: New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen

3.537 JPY 0.008 (0.23%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Turkish Lira 수익 통화: Yen

TRYJPY 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.516이고 고가는 3.548이었습니다.

New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRYJPY News

일일 변동 비율
3.516 3.548
년간 변동
3.485 4.526
이전 종가
3.54 5
시가
3.54 4
Bid
3.53 7
Ask
3.56 7
저가
3.51 6
고가
3.54 8
볼륨
2.837 K
일일 변동
-0.23%
월 변동
-0.03%
6개월 변동
-8.93%
년간 변동율
-15.18%
20 9월, 토요일