Currencies / TRYJPY
TRYJPY: New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen

3.513 JPY 0.004 (0.11%)
Sector: Currency Base: Turkish Lira Profit currency: Yen

TRYJPY exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.490 and at a high of 3.517.

Follow New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
3.490 3.517
Year Range
3.485 4.526
Previous Close
3.51 7
Open
3.51 7
Bid
3.51 3
Ask
3.54 3
Low
3.49 0
High
3.51 7
Volume
244
Daily Change
-0.11%
Month Change
-0.71%
6 Months Change
-9.55%
Year Change
-15.76%
17 September, Wednesday