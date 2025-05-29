Currencies / TRYJPY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TRYJPY: New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen
3.513 JPY 0.004 (0.11%)
Sector: Currency Base: Turkish Lira Profit currency: Yen
TRYJPY exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.490 and at a high of 3.517.
Follow New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRYJPY News
- TRY: Frequent resets – Commerzbank
- The threat of the Fed ‘turning Turkish’ makes for some tough allocations decisions, this strategist says.
- TRY: CBRT to cut rate despite needing FX interventions – Commerzbank
- TRY: Inflation slowdown paves way for further easing – BBH
- TRY: Lira crosses 41 to the dollar even as FX deposit scheme axed – Commerzbank
- The Fed is the best defense against U.S. sovereign downgrade, says rating agency
- TRY: Changes in monetary policy framework but no changes for FX – ING
- TRY: Discouraging picture from June's balance of payments data – Commerzbank
- TRY: Turkish Lira weakens as trade deficit widens – Commerzbank
- TRY: Lira reacts modestly to positive rating assessments – Commerzbank
- TRY: Flows return, but lira still weak – Commerzbank
- USD/TRY rises to near 40.00, marks fresh highs due to risk-off sentiment
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 03/07: Bearish Trend (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 30/06: Declines Against USD (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast 23/06: Will It Continue Falling? (Chart)
- The CBRT keeps a steady hand in June
- USD/TRY Today: Sharp Decline and High Volatility (Chart)
- TRY: Despite the upcoming restart of the cutting cycle, fat carry remains – ING
- USD/TRY Today 16/06: Sharp Collapse of Turkish Lira (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast: Faces More Downside Pressure (Chart)
- USD/TRY Today 09/06: Will TRY Continue to Fall? (Chart)
- USD/TRY Forecast Today 05/06: Sharp Volatility (Chart)
- USD/TRY Analysis Today 02/06: Sharp Volatility (Chart)
- USD/TRY Analysis Today 29/05: Trades Calmly (Chart)
Daily Range
3.490 3.517
Year Range
3.485 4.526
- Previous Close
- 3.51 7
- Open
- 3.51 7
- Bid
- 3.51 3
- Ask
- 3.54 3
- Low
- 3.49 0
- High
- 3.51 7
- Volume
- 244
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- -0.71%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.55%
- Year Change
- -15.76%
17 September, Wednesday