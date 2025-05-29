报价部分
货币 / TRYJPY
TRYJPY: New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen

3.513 JPY 0.015 (0.43%)
版块: 货币 基础: Turkish Lira 盈利货币: Yen

今日TRYJPY汇率已更改-0.43%。当日，交易品种以低点3.510和高点3.528进行交易。

关注New Turkish Lira vs Japanese Yen动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRYJPY新闻

日范围
3.510 3.528
年范围
3.485 4.526
前一天收盘价
3.52 8
开盘价
3.52 8
卖价
3.51 3
买价
3.54 3
最低价
3.51 0
最高价
3.52 8
交易量
113
日变化
-0.43%
月变化
-0.71%
6个月变化
-9.55%
年变化
-15.76%
18 九月, 星期四
23:30
JPY
居民消费价格指数（不含食品和能源）年率 y/y
实际值
预测值
3.5%
前值
3.4%
23:30
JPY
核心全国居民消费价格指数年率 y/y
实际值
预测值
3.0%
前值
3.1%