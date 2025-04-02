Time Range AD

This indicator is designed to capture and visualize price action during a specific daily time window (e.g., 9:00 PM to 3:00 AM). It is particularly useful for traders looking to identify "initial balance" or "session ranges."

Core Functionality

  • Time Range Isolation: It automatically identifies the specified start and end times across multiple days and marks them with Vertical Lines.

  • Price Level Calculation: Within each identified time range, the indicator calculates the Highest Price, Lowest Price, and the exact Midpoint.

  • Persistent Levels: These High, Low, and Mid levels are projected forward as Horizontal Lines, allowing you to see how current price reacts to historical session ranges.

Key Visual Features

  • Smart Labeling: Labels are placed at the right edge of the chart. If multiple levels from different days are at the same price, the indicator stacks them vertically so they remain readable instead of overlapping.

  • Interactive Tooltip: When you hover your mouse over any horizontal line, the indicator displays a detail box in the top-left corner of the chart.

    • Format: DD.MM.YYYY Day, Level (e.g., 18.01.2026 Sun, Mid ).

    • Newest First: If lines overlap, it lists the most recent date at the top of the list.

  • Customization: You can toggle labels on/off, change colors, adjust the "proximity" distance for stacking, and enable or disable the hover feature via the input settings.
     
    Here is the link to the video of how it works: https://youtu.be/UdG4jFUESrY

    Please give us a rating and feedback so we can improve.


