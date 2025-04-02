Time Range AD

This indicator is designed to capture and visualize price action during a specific daily time window (e.g., 9:00 PM to 3:00 AM). It is particularly useful for traders looking to identify "initial balance" or "session ranges."

Core Functionality

  • Time Range Isolation: It automatically identifies the specified start and end times across multiple days and marks them with Vertical Lines.

  • Price Level Calculation: Within each identified time range, the indicator calculates the Highest Price, Lowest Price, and the exact Midpoint.

  • Persistent Levels: These High, Low, and Mid levels are projected forward as Horizontal Lines, allowing you to see how current price reacts to historical session ranges.

Key Visual Features

  • Smart Labeling: Labels are placed at the right edge of the chart. If multiple levels from different days are at the same price, the indicator stacks them vertically so they remain readable instead of overlapping.

  • Interactive Tooltip: When you hover your mouse over any horizontal line, the indicator displays a detail box in the top-left corner of the chart.

    • Format: DD.MM.YYYY Day, Level (e.g., 18.01.2026 Sun, Mid ).

    • Newest First: If lines overlap, it lists the most recent date at the top of the list.

  • Customization: You can toggle labels on/off, change colors, adjust the "proximity" distance for stacking, and enable or disable the hover feature via the input settings.
     
    Here is the link to the video of how it works: https://youtu.be/UdG4jFUESrY

    Please give us a rating and feedback so we can improve.


Prodotti consigliati
Volume Orderflow Profile MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicatori
Introducing   Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122656/ The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during t
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
Indicatori
White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
Relative Volume RVOL
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
Relative Volume or RVOL   is an indicator that averages the volume of X amount of days, making it easy to compare sessions volumes. The histogram only has 3 colors: Green - Above average volume Yellow - Average volume Red - Below average volume The default setting is 20 days, which corresponds more or less to a month of trading. In this version is possible to choose between tick and real volumes (if you are using a broker which offers future contracts) With the data obtained from this in
FREE
Institution Grade Manual Trade Management
Ithban P S
Utilità
Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine Manual Trading. Machine Discipline. The Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine is an institutional-grade manual trade management system designed to protect traders from emotional mistakes — without taking control away from them. You decide when to enter . The engine decides how the trade is managed . What It Does This system continuously monitors your manual trades and enforces professional-level trade management rules in real time: Smart Breakeven logic R-based trai
VWAP Indicator
LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE
4.2 (25)
Indicatori
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a  trading   benchmark  used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This indicator VWAP V2 is free and is the manual version of the extended Easy VWAP indicator (30 Euro), where the date and time properties are automatically entered. With
FREE
Automatic Vwap Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicatori
The 3 Automatic Vwap (Midas) Indicator can be used for Price and Volume studyers to map the movement of market drivers. It automatically plots 3 Vwaps, two of which are dynamic and will be updated throughout the day if new highs or new lows emerge. The third Vwap is daily and can help if the trend is up or down. Also, an auxiliary indicator that plots (also dynamic) points of interest with OHLC prices (Open, High and Low of the current day and Close of the previous day) was inserted. Success and
Weis Waves Volumes
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
Indicatori
Weis Waves è un indicatore tecnico sviluppato da David Weis, ispirato ai principi di Richard Wyckoff. A differenza del volume tradizionale, mostrato barra per barra, Weis Waves accumula il volume in “onde” rialziste o ribassiste, ricominciando il conteggio ogni volta che il prezzo cambia direzione. Questo metodo consente al trader di vedere chiaramente la vera forza del movimento di mercato, poiché ogni onda riflette l’intensità del volume che sostiene la sequenza di candele. Caratteristiche
FREE
MT5PythonIndicatorExporter
Joao Paulo Euko
Utilità
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Channel: English version - Versão Inglês: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/Mql5_Python_Integration_EN Portuguese version - Versão Português: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/Mql5_Python_Integration_PT Free version with 5 indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57574 This version has 38 indicators, 5 from the free version plus
FREE
CalendarFilter
Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi Nori
Indicatori
Are you having trouble with too many events in the economic calendar? This reduces to the minimum number you need. You can filter by country code importance any key words and you can receive alerts before the set time of the event. ++++++++++++++ If country code is blank, display available code on the expert tab. You need to turn off the automatic calendar update setting in MT5. Any sound file of .wav format in Sounds directory. The length of keyword characters is limited by MT5.
FREE
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
Auto Zig HTF Vwap Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicatori
The best Vwap Midas coding for Metatrader 5 you can find in White Trader indicators. The indicator has been optimized not to recalculate (improving performance) and has several visual settings for you to adapt in your own way. TRY IT FOR FREE by clicking the free demo button Where and why to use Vwap Midas (and Auto Zig Vwap Midas) can be used on a variety of indices, currencies, forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and commodities. Many successful traders use price and volume to get the
Accumulated Aggression
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicatori
The indicator measures the accumulated balance of aggression. The formula is as follows:  Accumulated   = Previous Candle Accumulated + Purchase Volume - Sales Volume. Know our products    *** Did you like the product? Then, help us doing review in the " Reviews " tab. The indicator sends information to your email or cell phone when the accumulated balance changes direction. Example : Accumulated seller becomes a buyer. Note : It is recommended to use the default configuration and VPS valu
Volume Weighted ATR MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4 (2)
Indicatori
The Volume Weighted ATR indicator is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. The Vo
FREE
Fixed Volume Profile
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Indicatori
This indicator, titled "Fixed Volume Profile.mq5", is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to calculate and display a Volume Profile over a user-defined fixed time range. The Volume Profile shows the distribution of trading volume at different price levels during a specific period, helping to identify areas of high activity (such as Points of Control or POCs) and volume-based support/resistance areas. Main Functionality: Interactive Range: The indicator creates two vertical lines on
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Easy VWAP
Luca Spinello
Indicatori
VWAP Indicator, the short form of Volume Weighted Average Price, is similar to a moving average but takes into consideration the tick volume of the candles. The indicator calculates the moving average multiplying the price of each candle for the tick volume in the candle. Said calculation weighs with more significance price where more transactions were made. Features: Visual styling customizable Period customizable Ease of use
FREE
Price Alerts Advanced Price Target Notifications
Elsayed Mohamed Kamal Elsayed Abdelwadod
Indicatori
Price Alerts - Advanced Price Target Notifications Never miss important price levels again! Price Alert Pro lets traders: • Set unlimited price target alerts • Receive instant desktop and mobile notifications • Visually track progress to each target • Customize alert sounds and frequencies • Manage all alerts from an intuitive panel Perfect for: - Breakout traders waiting for key levels - News traders monitoring reaction points - Position traders managing multiple targets - All traders who c
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
Simple Weis Wave
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
One of the best tools for analyzing volume, Weis Wave was idelized by David Weis, to facilitate the reading of directional flow. For the VSA method disciples it is an evolution of the practices created by Richard Wycoff, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always seeking an accumulation and distribution of the negotiated contracts. Cumulative wave volume  Range of wave ( removed) Average Wave volume Ref "Tim Ord lectures" ( removed)
FREE
Boom 600 precision spike detctor
David Chokumanyara
Indicatori
Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector The Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector is your ultimate tool for trading the Boom 600 market with precision and confidence. Equipped with advanced features, this indicator helps you identify potential buy opportunities and reversals, making it an essential tool for traders aiming to capture spikes with minimal effort. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Accurate, non-repainting signals that you can trust for reliable trading decisions. Audible Alerts: Stay on t
TimeFrameLow milliseconds
Israel Goncalves Moraes De Souza
Indicatori
O indicador mostra o preço ou volume em milissegundos, ótimo para identificar padrões de entrada por agressão de preço ou volume e escalpelamento rápido. Características Período de tempo do WPR em milissegundos Oscilador de agressão de preço Tela personalizável O indicador pode indicar movimentos de entrada, como: Cruzamento da linha 0.0 Identificando padrões de onda A velocidade de exibição do gráfico dependerá do seu hardware, quanto menores os milissegundos, mais serão necessários do hardwar
FREE
Buy and Sell Power
Marco Engstermann
4.6 (5)
Indicatori
Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent. The Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and displays estimated buy/sell volume percentages over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) using tick volume data. It overlays text labels on the chart showing Buy % (with "Up" if >51%), Sell % (with "Dn" if >51%), and a trend signal based on thresholds: Neutral (<55%), Trend: Buy/Sell (55%+), Trend: Strong Buy/Sell (62%+), Trend Max UP/Down (65%+), or Trend change s
FREE
BoletaMiniPanel
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
5 (4)
Utilità
Simple panel with  Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain) , Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P). Lot is the number of contracts to be traded. Gain is the number, in points, that the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to put stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't have this stop. Loss is the number, in points, that the stop loss will be placed. If you don't want to put stop loss, just put 0 (zero) in place and when you open the order it won't ha
FREE
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicatori
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Indicatori
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Buy Sell Visual MTF V2 for MT5
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicatori
This MT5 indicator, Bull Bear Visual MTF V2, summarize the strength color graphic and percentages of power for both  Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi timeframes (21) and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Market Hours Pro
Musa Terrance Khosa
Indicatori
Market Hours Pro shows Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart, including scheduled overlap periods. It’s designed to give you a clear view of global market timing so you can plan trades, spot high-activity periods, and align strategies with standard Forex hours. How It Works Displays scheduled session times visually on your chart. Highlights session overlaps for London/New York and Tokyo/London. Automatically adjusts times for your timezone or broker time. Shows
FREE
Terminal X
Oleksandr Trofymenko
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicator for Displaying Trade Results on the Chart This indicator is designed to visualize trading results directly on the chart, making it easier for traders to analyze their strategy and trade performance. It automatically displays all open, closed, and pending orders, along with additional information for convenient analysis. Features: Trade Visualization : Displays all entry and exit points on the chart with clear indications of direction (buy/sell). Profit/Loss Display : Each trade is anno
FREE
Future Function RX322
Pavle Grkovic
Indicatori
About indicator > The indicator is a function based on one value (open/high prices up to now) and then it is a mathematical representation of the whole function that is totally independent from any else values. So, if you ask yourself will the future be as it is on the graph... I can tell you - as it was the same as the trading function up to the moment "now"... In conclusion, the point of the indicator is  to try to show the future of the trading function into eternity. The graphic is sometime
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicatori
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicat
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (80)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicatori
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indicatori
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema professionale di segnali di tendenza senza repaint / senza ritardo con tasso di vincita eccezionale | Per MT4 / MT5 Funziona meglio su timeframe più bassi, come 1 minuto, 5 minuti e 15 minuti. Caratteristiche principali: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition è un sistema intelligente di segnali progettato specificamente per il trading di tendenza. Utilizza una logica di filtraggio multilivello per identificare esclusivamente i movimenti direzionali forti, supp
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicatori
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicatori
Ottieni l’indicatore AUX GRATUITO e il supporto EA Download diretto — Clicca qui [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment è uno strumento MT5 specializzato per trader che applicano la Teoria delle Onde di Elliott nel contesto delle tecniche di Trading Chaos. Identifica divergenze nascoste e regolari nell’azione dei prezzi, sincronizzate con l’ambiente di mercato caotico descritto da Bill Williams. Caratteristiche principali Divergenza allineata alle Onde di Elliott: rilev
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'Indicatore Astronomico per   MT4 / MT5 : Il tuo compagno di trading celeste definitivo Sei pronto a elevare la tua esperienza di trading a livelli celesti? Non cercare oltre, il nostro rivoluzionario Indicatore Astronomico per MT4 è qui. Questo strumento innovativo va oltre gli indicatori di trading tradizionali, sfruttando algoritmi complessi per offrirti intuizioni astronomiche senza pari e calcoli di precisione. Un universo di informazioni a portata di mano:   Ammira un pan
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Indicatori
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro è un indicatore professionale per MetaTrader 5, progettato per supportare i trader nell'identificare punti di ingresso e gestire il rischio in modo efficace. L'indicatore fornisce un set completo di strumenti analitici che include un sistema di rilevamento dei segnali, gestione automatica di Entry/SL/TP, analisi del volume e statistiche delle performance in tempo reale. Guida utente per comprendere il sistema   |   Guida utente per altre lingue CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
TPSproTrend PRO identifica il momento in cui il mercato cambia effettivamente direzione e forma un punto di ingresso all'inizio del movimento. Si entra nel mercato quando il prezzo sta appena iniziando a muoversi, e non dopo che il movimento si è già verificato.   Indicatore       Non ridisegna i segnali e visualizza automaticamente i punti di ingresso, lo Stop Loss e il Take Profit, rendendo il trading chiaro, visivo e strutturato. ISTRUZIONI RUS   -   VERSIONE MT4 Vantaggi principali Segnali
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicatori
La migliore soluzione per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di funzionalità proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con questo aggiornamento, sarai in grado di mostrare fusi orari doppi. Non solo potrai mostrare una TF più alta, ma anche entrambe, la TF del grafico, PIÙ la TF più alta: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. Tutti i trader di domanda di offerta lo adoreranno. :) Informazioni imp
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicatori
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicatori
Semplicemente, puoi iniziare a fare trading quando il movimento dei numeri bianchi — noti come "pips" — inizia ad apparire accanto alla candela corrente. I "pips" bianchi indicano che un'operazione di acquisto o vendita è attualmente attiva e si sta muovendo nella direzione corretta, come indicato dal colore bianco. Quando il movimento dei pips bianchi si interrompe e diventa di colore verde statico, questo segnala la fine della spinta attuale. Il colore verde dei numeri rappresenta il profitto
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicatori
Disponibile per   MT4   e   MT5 . Unisciti al canale Market Structure Patterns per scaricare materiale di studio e/o informazioni aggiuntive. Pubblicazioni correlate: Market Structure Patterns - Introduzione Acquistalo ora con 50% di sconto | Prezzo precedente $90 | Offerta valida fino al 31 dicembre | Un importante aggiornamento è in arrivo e il prezzo originale verrà adeguato. Market Structure Patterns   è un indicatore basato sui   Smart Money Concepts   che mostra gli   elementi SMC/ICT  
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicatori
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicatori
L'indicatore Berma Bands (BBs) è uno strumento prezioso per i trader che cercano di identificare e capitalizzare i trend di mercato. Analizzando la relazione tra il prezzo e le BBs, i trader possono discernere se un mercato è in una fase di trend o di range. Visita il [ Berma Home Blog ] per saperne di più. Le Berma Bands sono composte da tre linee distinte: la Upper Berma Band, la Middle Berma Band e la Lower Berma Band. Queste linee sono tracciate attorno al prezzo, creando una rappresentazion
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicatori
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione