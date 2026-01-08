Gold Sentinel MT5 is a fully automated trading system focused on momentum price movements. The algorithm combines bar structure analysis, custom indicators, and market activity filters to generate balanced trading signals.

The advisor supports flexible configuration of entry logic, position management, and trading activity restrictions, allowing it to be adapted to various trading conditions and instruments.

+ Gold Sentinel Trading Logic and Signals The trading logic is based on a multi-factor analysis model:

analysis of price impulse movement (size, speed, direction);

working with bar structure and candle closing confirmation;

filtering signals using proprietary indicators;

additional confirmation of the price movement direction.

A position is opened only when the specified conditions are met, which reduces the number of false entries in low volatility or flat conditions.

+ Indicators

The advisor uses built-in and custom indicators developed specifically for this strategy. The indicators are used solely as filtering and confirmation elements for trading signals and do not redraw the history.

All calculations are performed on closed bars.

choice of trading sessions;

trading restrictions by days of the week;

setting trading time (hours and minutes);

the possibility of excluding periods of low liquidity.

level of importance of news;

time before and after publication.

fixed or dynamic Take Profit and Stop Loss;

closing a position based on a percentage of balance or equity;

virtual trailing stop (not displayed on the broker's server);

support of the position according to the internal logic of the algorithm.

+ Time and trading session filters Extended time restrictions are provided to control trading activity:+ News Filter: The Expert Advisor supports a built-in news filter, allowing you to automatically pause trading before important economic events and resume it after a specified pause. The filter is configured based on:+ Order and Risk Management Flexible transaction management methods have been implemented:

The advisor does not open trades without a protective stop-loss if this option is enabled in the settings.

optional order grid mode;

position recovery module, used only when enabled by the user;

limiting the maximum number of simultaneously open transactions.

+ Additional modes Depending on the settings, the user can activate additional modules:

All additional modes are disabled and not used by default.

maximum drawdown limit;

control of the number of transactions per day;

Automatic stop of trading when specified conditions are reached.

+ Trade control To increase the stability of the strategy, the following restrictions have been implemented:

The advisor is focused on systematic trading with a focus on risk management and adaptability to market conditions. Its flexible settings allow it to be used in both conservative and more active trading scenarios without modifying the source code.



Technical specifications:



Working timeframe: [H1 or M15]

Recommended pairs: XAUUSD, any volatile, indices

Minimum deposit: $300

Execution type: Suitable for low spread accounts (ECN/Raw).

Important warning:

Trading in the Forex and metals markets carries high risks. Before using your trading strategy on a live account, be sure to test it on a demo account or in a strategy tester with a 99% simulation quality.