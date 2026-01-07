The Predictor
- インディケータ
- Brendan Chinwedu Eze
- バージョン: 5.0
- アクティベーション: 15
🚀 THE PREDICTOR: Advanced Machine Learning & ICT Powerhouse
Transform your trading from guesswork to data-driven precision.
The Predictor is not just another indicator; it is a sophisticated market analysis engine that combines Pattern Recognition AI with the institutional power of ICT (Inner Circle Trader) strategies. Designed for professional traders who demand high-accuracy signals for Forex, Boom/Crash, and Volatility Indices.
🧠 Why Choose "The Predictor"?
Unlike lagging indicators, The Predictor uses a Machine Learning Model trained on over 50,000 candle formations to forecast the next move before it happens. It bridges the gap between retail technical analysis and institutional smart money concepts.
💎 Key Features for Your Edge:
🤖 ML Pattern Recognition: Real-time identification of high-probability candle patterns with an integrated accuracy confidence score.
🏦 ICT Institutional Suite: Automatically plots Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Market Structure Shifts (BOS/CHOCH). No more manual drawing!
🔮 Predictive Forecasting: See the future with "Ghost Candles" that project the most likely path of price action.
💥 Spike Pro Module: Specialized algorithm for Boom & Crash traders to catch spikes with pinpoint timing.
📊 Smart Dashboard: An all-in-one HUD showing Trend Strength, Volume, and real-time Profitability Analytics.
⏰ Multi-Timeframe Candle Timer: Keep track of close times across all charts simultaneously.
📈 Trading Made Simple
- Identify the Zone: The Predictor highlights the "Buy/Sell" institutional zones.
- Confirm with AI: Wait for the Machine Learning signal to confirm the direction.
- Execute & Win: Use the automated "Limit Order" suggestions for precise entries.
🛠 Fully Customizable
🎁 What You Get:
- The Predictor Indicator (MT5)
- Detailed Setup Guide
- Exclusive Access to our Strategy Telegram
- Lifetime Updates & 24/7 Support
Stop chasing the market. Start predicting it.