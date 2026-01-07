The Predictor

​🚀 THE PREDICTOR: Advanced Machine Learning & ICT Powerhouse

Transform your trading from guesswork to data-driven precision.

​The Predictor is not just another indicator; it is a sophisticated market analysis engine that combines Pattern Recognition AI with the institutional power of ICT (Inner Circle Trader) strategies. Designed for professional traders who demand high-accuracy signals for Forex, Boom/Crash, and Volatility Indices.

​🧠 Why Choose "The Predictor"?

​Unlike lagging indicators, The Predictor uses a Machine Learning Model trained on over 50,000 candle formations to forecast the next move before it happens. It bridges the gap between retail technical analysis and institutional smart money concepts.

​💎 Key Features for Your Edge:

​🤖 ML Pattern Recognition: Real-time identification of high-probability candle patterns with an integrated accuracy confidence score.

​🏦 ICT Institutional Suite: Automatically plots Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Market Structure Shifts (BOS/CHOCH). No more manual drawing!

​🔮 Predictive Forecasting: See the future with "Ghost Candles" that project the most likely path of price action.

​💥 Spike Pro Module: Specialized algorithm for Boom & Crash traders to catch spikes with pinpoint timing.

​📊 Smart Dashboard: An all-in-one HUD showing Trend Strength, Volume, and real-time Profitability Analytics.

​⏰ Multi-Timeframe Candle Timer: Keep track of close times across all charts simultaneously.

​📈 Trading Made Simple

  1. ​Identify the Zone: The Predictor highlights the "Buy/Sell" institutional zones.
  2. ​Confirm with AI: Wait for the Machine Learning signal to confirm the direction.
  3. ​Execute & Win: Use the automated "Limit Order" suggestions for precise entries.

​🛠 Fully Customizable

​Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, or Swing Trader, you can toggle features to suit your style. Use it as a standalone system or as a powerful filter for your existing strategy.

​🎁 What You Get:

  • ​The Predictor Indicator (MT5)
  • Detailed Setup Guide
  • Exclusive Access to our Strategy Telegram
  • Lifetime Updates & 24/7 Support

Stop chasing the market. Start predicting it.

​Join thousands of successful traders. Download The Predictor today and dominate the charts!
Video The Predictor
作者のその他のプロダクト
Market Sniper Zone
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
4.75 (4)
インディケータ
UPDATED The Non-Repaint zones is a time base indicator that scans for possible reversal of the market for perfect entry. It read the history and draws the possible zone for our comfort. The indicator possesses four different zones that read the history of the market over 10,000 previous bars and predict the possible entry point. It rescans every market trend change to give us the possible zone, it is used for trading all types of markets and does not repaint. The indicator has the following inp
FREE
BWS AI Plug and Play
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
エキスパート
B.W.S Ai ベースのプラグ アンド プレイ: 1 つに 30 のロジックを備えた MT5 ブーム アンド クラッシュ EA の力を解き放つ 更新バージョンの場合 注: 1. 購入してからリンクに参加する必要があります: https://t.me/ +_dW7fNhLMMs5YzE8 2. 支払いの証拠を提示すると、無制限の無制限バージョンを入手できます。 序章： 金融取引の世界は常に進化しており、高度なテクノロジーの出現により、トレーダーは戦略を自動化し、取引体験を向上させる強力なツールにアクセスできるようになりました。非常に人気を得ているツールの 1 つは、Deriv Boom および Crash EA 用の B.W.S Ai ベースのプラグ アンド プレイ システムです。この革新的なソリューションは、人工知能と包括的な取引ロジックを組み合わせたもので、不安定なブーム市場と暴落市場においてトレーダーに比類のない優位性を提供します。この記事では、B.W.S Ai ベースのプラグ アンド プレイ システムの特徴、利点、機能について説明します。 MT5 ブームと暴落市場を理
FREE
AI Trend Spotter
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
インディケータ
Aiトレンドスポッター（Dオリジナルズ）。 外国為替の崩壊。 私たちはよく「 証券会社はどうやってお金を稼いでいるのですか？ 」と尋ねますが、私たちは小さな取引で勝ったことを祝います。 しかし、(D Originals) を使用した後は、「どうやって一晩で金持ちになったのか?」と自問するでしょう。 とても深いので、行動は声よりも雄弁です。 Ai Trend Spotter を使用すると、次のことを恐れる必要はありません。     *市場操作 *相場反転 * スナイパーの登場と存在 *キャンドルジャンプ このインジケーターは MT5 プラットフォームで取引可能なすべてのペアに対応しており、98.9% の取引能力を強化する 3 年間のプロジェクトです。 ぜひ手に入れて、使って、後で私に感謝してください。 あなたのスターがやって来ました
X3 Trend Arrow
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
インディケータ
ブローカーによる技術的および論理的な操作のおかげで、私は次の機能を備えた多数の戦略を組み合わせたこのリアインジケーターを作り上げるのに長い道のりを歩んできました: 市場トレンドの特定: 市場の全体的なトレンドを理解する。 反転ポイント: 市場が方向を変える可能性のあるポイントを特定する。 エントリーポイントとエグジットポイント: 取引を開始および終了する最適なタイミングを決定する。 このインジケーターの使用方法を包括的に理解するには、付属のビデオをご覧ください。さらに、完全な分析のために提供されているインジケーターをダウンロードしてください。 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92909 AND https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109519  
Boom and Crash Spike Arrow
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
インディケータ
Injikētā wa, torihiki būmu to kurasshu ni shiyō sa re, sūpātorendo tanteidesu. Ichiba ga jōshō torendo no toki wa tsuyoi shigunaru o shiyō shite supaiku o kyatchi shi, kakō torendo no toki wa tsūjō no shigunaru o shiyō shite yori ōku no supaiku o kyatchi shimasu. Indikēta wa, ikutsu ka no sūgaku-teki rojikku o sonaeta honshitsu-teki ni puraisu akushon bēsudesu. Supaiku o kyatchi suru tame dake ni shiyō sa remasu. Indikēta wa ika no shutsuryoku o motte imasu 1. Tsuyoi shingō 2. Tsūjō no shingō 3.
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信