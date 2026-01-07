The Predictor

​🚀 THE PREDICTOR: Advanced Machine Learning & ICT Powerhouse

Transform your trading from guesswork to data-driven precision.

​The Predictor is not just another indicator; it is a sophisticated market analysis engine that combines Pattern Recognition AI with the institutional power of ICT (Inner Circle Trader) strategies. Designed for professional traders who demand high-accuracy signals for Forex, Boom/Crash, and Volatility Indices.

​🧠 Why Choose "The Predictor"?

​Unlike lagging indicators, The Predictor uses a Machine Learning Model trained on over 50,000 candle formations to forecast the next move before it happens. It bridges the gap between retail technical analysis and institutional smart money concepts.

​💎 Key Features for Your Edge:

​🤖 ML Pattern Recognition: Real-time identification of high-probability candle patterns with an integrated accuracy confidence score.

​🏦 ICT Institutional Suite: Automatically plots Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Market Structure Shifts (BOS/CHOCH). No more manual drawing!

​🔮 Predictive Forecasting: See the future with "Ghost Candles" that project the most likely path of price action.

​💥 Spike Pro Module: Specialized algorithm for Boom & Crash traders to catch spikes with pinpoint timing.

​📊 Smart Dashboard: An all-in-one HUD showing Trend Strength, Volume, and real-time Profitability Analytics.

​⏰ Multi-Timeframe Candle Timer: Keep track of close times across all charts simultaneously.

​📈 Trading Made Simple

  1. ​Identify the Zone: The Predictor highlights the "Buy/Sell" institutional zones.
  2. ​Confirm with AI: Wait for the Machine Learning signal to confirm the direction.
  3. ​Execute & Win: Use the automated "Limit Order" suggestions for precise entries.

​🛠 Fully Customizable

​Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, or Swing Trader, you can toggle features to suit your style. Use it as a standalone system or as a powerful filter for your existing strategy.

​🎁 What You Get:

  • ​The Predictor Indicator (MT5)
  • Detailed Setup Guide
  • Exclusive Access to our Strategy Telegram
  • Lifetime Updates & 24/7 Support

Stop chasing the market. Start predicting it.

​Join thousands of successful traders. Download The Predictor today and dominate the charts!
Video The Predictor
Altri dall’autore
Market Sniper Zone
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
4.75 (4)
Indicatori
UPDATED The Non-Repaint zones is a time base indicator that scans for possible reversal of the market for perfect entry. It read the history and draws the possible zone for our comfort. The indicator possesses four different zones that read the history of the market over 10,000 previous bars and predict the possible entry point. It rescans every market trend change to give us the possible zone, it is used for trading all types of markets and does not repaint. The indicator has the following inp
FREE
BWS AI Plug and Play
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
Experts
B.W.S Plug and Play basato su Ai: libera la potenza di MT5 Boom and Crash EA con 30 Logic in 1 Per la versione aggiornata Nota: 1. Devi aver effettuato un acquisto quindi unirti al link: https://t.me/ +_dW7fNhLMMs5YzE8 2. Presenta la prova di pagamento e ottieni la tua versione illimitata senza alcun limite. Introduzione: Il mondo del trading finanziario è in continua evoluzione e, con l'avvento delle tecnologie avanzate, i trader hanno ora accesso a potenti strumenti in grado di automatizz
FREE
AI Trend Spotter
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
Indicatori
The Ai Trend Spotter (D Originals). The Downfall of Forex. We often ask " How do Brokerage make money ? ", and we celebrate any little wining trades on our end. But after using (D Originals) you will ask yourself " How did I became rich overnight ? ". So Deep, Action speaks louder than voice. With the Ai Trend Spotter, don't be afraid of:      *Market Manipulation *Market Reversal * Sniper Entry and Exist  *Candle Jump The indicator is for every Pair tradable on MT5 platform, is a 3 years proje
X3 Trend Arrow
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
Indicatori
Due to Technical and Logical manipulations by Brokerage, I have come a long way to bring this rear indicator that combines numerous strategies that have the following abilities: Market Trend Identification : Understand the overall trend of the market. Reversal Points : Identify potential points where the market may change direction. Entry and Exit Points : Determine optimal times to enter and exit trades. For a comprehensive understanding of how to use this indicator, please watch the accompanyi
Boom and Crash Spike Arrow
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
Indicatori
L'indicatore viene utilizzato per il trading di boom e crash, è un super detective delle tendenze. Quando il mercato è in tendenza al rialzo, utilizza il segnale forte per catturare il picco, quando è in tendenza al ribasso usa il segnale regolare per rilevare più picchi. L'indicatore è basato sull'azione dei prezzi in natura con alcune logiche matematiche. È utilizzato solo per la cattura di punte. L'indicatore possiede il seguente output 1. Segnale forte 2. Segnale regolare 3. Avviso e-m
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione