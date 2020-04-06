Gold Impulse EA

Gold Impulse EA Short Description:
An advisor based on the strategy of detecting short-term price impulse (volatility).

Operating principle:
The advisor works on any timeframe, but is best suited for lower timeframes (M1-M5-H1). It tracks sharp price movements in real time (within a single candle/tick).

Key Features:

Strategy: Impulse breakout / scalping on volatility.
Risk Management: Uses fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels (configurable in input parameters).
Timeframe: Universal, recommended for M1/M5.
Currency pairs: Suitable for any volatile instruments (Forex, CFDs, metals).
Opening hours: 24/7 (applicable if there are no time filters).

Input parameters:

Lot: Volume of a trading position.
StopLoss: Stop loss level in points.
TakeProfit: Take profit level in points.

Thanks to its versatility, the EA can be used on various timeframes, but it is most effective on lower timeframes such as M1, M5, and H1. This allows the EA to react more quickly to price changes and take advantage of even the slightest impulses. The Gold Impulse EA also has no restrictions on the selection of currency pairs or other trading instruments, making it a flexible tool for trading across a variety of markets.

When using the Gold Impulse EA, it's important to keep in mind that this strategy is high-frequency and sensitive to brokerage service quality. Spreads and slippage can have a significant impact on trading results, so it's recommended to choose a broker with low spreads and fast order execution.

Before using an Expert Advisor on a live account, it's important to conduct thorough testing on a demo account or in the strategy tester. This will allow you to evaluate its effectiveness under various market conditions and select the optimal trading parameters.

Important:

This strategy is high-frequency and sensitive to spreads and slippage. Testing on a demo account or strategy tester is recommended before using it on a live account.
