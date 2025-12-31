Metrics Pro for Telegram

Metrics Pro for Telegram is the ultimate reporting solution for serious Algo-Traders and Fund Managers. Stop checking your VPS every 10 minutes. Let the reports come to you.

Developed by Eagle Forex Code, this utility monitors your account 24/7 and sends detailed professional reports directly to your mobile via Telegram. Unlike basic notifiers, Metrics Pro offers deep analytics including Profit Factor and Max Drawdown.

🌟 Key Features

  • Multi-Strategy Support (Unique Feature): Monitor up to 5 different EAs on the same account. The report separates performance by Magic Number (e.g., Velocity Pulse vs. Turbo).
  • Advanced Metrics: Get more than just P&L. Track your Profit Factor, Current Drawdown (Risk), and Historical Max Drawdown for the period.
  • Scheduled Reports: Automatic Daily, Weekly, and Monthly summaries sent at your specific server hour.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: A sleek, dark-mode control panel to check live stats and trigger manual reports with one click.
  • Smart Filtering: Automatically hides inactive strategies to keep your reports clean and readable.
  • VPS Friendly: Optimized code using "Smart Timer" logic. Zero impact on CPU usage.

🚀 How It Works

The EA runs on a separate chart on your VPS. It continuously calculates the performance of your closed trades and open positions. At the scheduled time (e.g., New York Close), it compiles a formatted report and pushes it to your Telegram Channel or Private Chat.

⚙️ Setup Guide (Read Carefully)

To enable Telegram messaging, you must configure MT4 permissions:

  1. Open MT4 > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
  2. Check the box "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
  3. Add this exact URL to the list: https://api.telegram.org
  4. Click OK.

🤖 How to get your Token

  1. Open Telegram and search for @BotFather.
  2. Send command /newbot and follow instructions to get your Bot Token.
  3. Search for @userinfobot to get your personal Chat ID (or use your Channel ID if you added the bot as Admin).
  4. Paste the Token and Chat ID into the EA Inputs.

📊 Input Parameters

  • InpBotToken: Your Telegram Bot Token.
  • InpChatID: Your Chat ID or Channel ID (e.g., -100xxxx).
  • InpReportHour: Server hour to send the daily report (e.g., 23 for daily close).
  • InpUseMultiMagic: Set to true to enable specific EA tracking.
  • Slot 1-5 Name/Magic: Assign names to your Magic Numbers (e.g., Name="Gold Bot", Magic=12345).

Eagle Forex Code - Professional Tools for Professional Traders.

Guide Here  !

作者のその他のプロダクト
Velocity Pulse Gold
Giovanni Bengalis
エキスパート
Velocity Pulse Gold 2025 Velocity Pulse Gold is the fastest Gold breakout EA of 2025 – a revolutionary algorithm based on logarithmic velocity and price acceleration, developed after years of optimization on institutional-quality tick data. This is not your average EA: it detects genuine momentum pulses on XAUUSD M1 M5 and enters with intelligent pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop) at dynamic distance. Perfected trailing stop, automatic breakeven, Friday close – everything designed to maximize
