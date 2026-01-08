Trailing Stop Protected V1
- エキスパート
- Manh Tuan Bui
- バージョン: 1.0
Trailing Stop Protected EA V1 is a tool that automatically removes the stop loss after the price has reached a certain profit margin.
It helps traders manage risk and optimize profits in trading. It is compatible with MT5 on PCs and smartphones.
Functions: There are two main functions.
- Automatically set stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) based on input parameters.
- Automatically remove the stop loss when the running order reaches a defined profit target.
There are two ways to remove the stop loss:
- By price point.
- By previously closed candlesticks.
Note: The points of stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) values set in this EA are based on benchmark values on Exness, for pairs such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc. The points value on other fund management companies, currency pairs, and cryptocurrencies may not be accurate; traders may want to adjust them accordingly.
It only works correctly for a single position at a time, if you run multiple positions simultaneously, it may not be accurate.