Trailing Stop Protected V1

Trailing Stop Protected EA V1 is a tool that automatically removes the stop loss after the price has reached a certain profit margin.

It helps traders manage risk and optimize profits in trading. It is compatible with MT5 on PCs and smartphones.





Functions: There are two main functions.

- Automatically set stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) based on input parameters.

- Automatically remove the stop loss when the running order reaches a defined profit target.





There are two ways to remove the stop loss:





- By price point.

- By previously closed candlesticks.





Note: The points of stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) values ​​set in this EA are based on benchmark values ​​on Exness, for pairs such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc. The points value ​​on other fund management companies, currency pairs, and cryptocurrencies may not be accurate; traders may want to adjust them accordingly.

It only works correctly for a single position at a time, if you run multiple positions simultaneously, it may not be accurate.