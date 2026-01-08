- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
16 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
16 (50.00%)
Best trade:
81.40 USD
Worst trade:
-14.82 USD
Gross Profit:
581.61 USD (234 443 pips)
Gross Loss:
-137.22 USD (60 471 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (165.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
165.25 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
18.24%
Max deposit load:
8.59%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
9.14
Long Trades:
13 (40.63%)
Short Trades:
19 (59.38%)
Profit Factor:
4.24
Expected Payoff:
13.89 USD
Average Profit:
36.35 USD
Average Loss:
-8.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-31.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.42 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
189.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
48.63 USD
Maximal:
48.63 USD (16.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.63% (48.41 USD)
By Equity:
2.82% (13.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|32
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|444
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|174K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|12.19 × 4265
|
Opogroup-Server1
|15.63 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|21.07 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.19 × 32
No reviews
