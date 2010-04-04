Smart Elliot Wave

Smart Elliott Wave is a sophisticated technical indicator that automatically detects Elliott Wave patterns with complete 5-wave impulse structures (1-2-3-4-5) and validates ABC corrective patterns for high-probability trading setups. This indicator eliminates manual wave counting and provides clear visual signals with confidence scoring.

Key Features

Automatic Wave Detection

  • Detects complete Elliott Wave 5-wave impulse patterns automatically
  • Identifies ABC corrective patterns for optimal entry points
  • Real-time pattern validation using strict Elliott Wave rules
  • Multi-timeframe compatibility

Advanced Analysis

  • Subwave Structure Validation: Analyzes internal wave structure (3-wave or 5-wave subdivisions)
  • Alternation Principle: Validates wave 2 and wave 4 alternation (sharp vs sideways)
  • Pattern Quality Scoring: Ranks patterns based on multiple criteria (confidence, subwave quality, alternation)
  • Overlap Detection: Automatically removes overlapping patterns, keeping only the best quality setups

ABC Pattern Classification

  • ZigZag Correction
  • Flat Correction
  • Expanded Flat Correction
  • Fibonacci ratio validation for each ABC type

Visual Tools

  • Fibonacci retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 100%, 161.8%)
  • Wave connecting trendlines with color-coded bullish/bearish signals
  • Wave number labels with subwave count indicators
  • ABC labels with pattern type identification
  • Entry signal arrows at point C completion

Intelligent Filtering

  • Pattern overlap removal with quality-based selection
  • Zone-based pattern limits to prevent chart clutter
  • Confidence threshold filtering
  • Recency weighting for current market relevance

Alert System

  • Popup alerts for new pattern completions
  • Configurable alert cooldown to prevent spam
  • Pattern details in alert messages (confidence scores, pattern type, rank)

How It Works

1. Wave Detection Phase The indicator scans price action using fractal-based swing point detection within configurable time zones. It identifies potential 5-wave sequences that alternate between high and low swing points.

2. Pattern Validation Each detected sequence is validated against strict Elliott Wave rules:

  • Wave 2 cannot retrace beyond wave 0
  • Wave 3 cannot be the shortest impulse wave
  • Wave 4 cannot overlap with wave 1 price territory
  • Fibonacci relationships between waves must be within acceptable ranges

3. Subwave Analysis (Optional) When enabled, the indicator validates internal wave structures:

  • Impulse waves (1, 3, 5) should contain 5 subdivisions
  • Corrective waves (2, 4) should contain 3 subdivisions
  • Quality scoring based on subdivision clarity and Fibonacci proportions

4. Alternation Analysis (Optional) Validates the principle that waves 2 and 4 should alternate in character:

  • Sharp (steep, quick retracement) vs Sideways (flat, complex correction)
  • Time duration differences
  • Structural complexity differences
  • Boosts confidence when alternation is confirmed

5. ABC Pattern Detection After wave 5 completion, the indicator looks forward to identify ABC corrective patterns:

  • Point A: First correction from wave 5
  • Point B: Retracement of wave A
  • Point C: Final correction point (optimal entry)
  • Validates Fibonacci ratios and classifies ABC type
  • Generates entry signal arrow at point C

6. Pattern Ranking & Filtering Multiple patterns are scored and ranked based on:

  • Base confidence (Elliott rules compliance)
  • Subwave structure quality
  • Alternation score
  • ABC pattern confidence
  • Pattern recency

Overlapping patterns are filtered, keeping only the highest quality setups per zone.

