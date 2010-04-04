Smart Elliot Wave

Smart Elliott Wave is a sophisticated technical indicator that automatically detects Elliott Wave patterns with complete 5-wave impulse structures (1-2-3-4-5) and validates ABC corrective patterns for high-probability trading setups. This indicator eliminates manual wave counting and provides clear visual signals with confidence scoring.

Key Features

Automatic Wave Detection

Detects complete Elliott Wave 5-wave impulse patterns automatically

Identifies ABC corrective patterns for optimal entry points

Real-time pattern validation using strict Elliott Wave rules

Multi-timeframe compatibility

Advanced Analysis

Subwave Structure Validation : Analyzes internal wave structure (3-wave or 5-wave subdivisions)

: Analyzes internal wave structure (3-wave or 5-wave subdivisions) Alternation Principle : Validates wave 2 and wave 4 alternation (sharp vs sideways)

: Validates wave 2 and wave 4 alternation (sharp vs sideways) Pattern Quality Scoring : Ranks patterns based on multiple criteria (confidence, subwave quality, alternation)

: Ranks patterns based on multiple criteria (confidence, subwave quality, alternation) Overlap Detection: Automatically removes overlapping patterns, keeping only the best quality setups

ABC Pattern Classification

ZigZag Correction

Flat Correction

Expanded Flat Correction

Fibonacci ratio validation for each ABC type

Visual Tools

Fibonacci retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%, 100%, 161.8%)

Wave connecting trendlines with color-coded bullish/bearish signals

Wave number labels with subwave count indicators

ABC labels with pattern type identification

Entry signal arrows at point C completion

Intelligent Filtering

Pattern overlap removal with quality-based selection

Zone-based pattern limits to prevent chart clutter

Confidence threshold filtering

Recency weighting for current market relevance

Alert System

Popup alerts for new pattern completions

Configurable alert cooldown to prevent spam

Pattern details in alert messages (confidence scores, pattern type, rank)

How It Works

1. Wave Detection Phase The indicator scans price action using fractal-based swing point detection within configurable time zones. It identifies potential 5-wave sequences that alternate between high and low swing points.

2. Pattern Validation Each detected sequence is validated against strict Elliott Wave rules:

Wave 2 cannot retrace beyond wave 0

Wave 3 cannot be the shortest impulse wave

Wave 4 cannot overlap with wave 1 price territory

Fibonacci relationships between waves must be within acceptable ranges

3. Subwave Analysis (Optional) When enabled, the indicator validates internal wave structures:

Impulse waves (1, 3, 5) should contain 5 subdivisions

Corrective waves (2, 4) should contain 3 subdivisions

Quality scoring based on subdivision clarity and Fibonacci proportions

4. Alternation Analysis (Optional) Validates the principle that waves 2 and 4 should alternate in character:

Sharp (steep, quick retracement) vs Sideways (flat, complex correction)

Time duration differences

Structural complexity differences

Boosts confidence when alternation is confirmed

5. ABC Pattern Detection After wave 5 completion, the indicator looks forward to identify ABC corrective patterns:

Point A: First correction from wave 5

Point B: Retracement of wave A

Point C: Final correction point (optimal entry)

Validates Fibonacci ratios and classifies ABC type

Generates entry signal arrow at point C

6. Pattern Ranking & Filtering Multiple patterns are scored and ranked based on:

Base confidence (Elliott rules compliance)

Subwave structure quality

Alternation score

ABC pattern confidence

Pattern recency

Overlapping patterns are filtered, keeping only the highest quality setups per zone.